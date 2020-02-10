Fraudster Charity Boss Jailed For Raiding Pension

Law360, London (February 10, 2020, 3:27 PM GMT) -- The former head of a disabled charity pension who abused his position to defraud the plan out of £250,000 ($323,000) has been jailed for five years, The Pensions Regulator said on Monday. Patrick McLarry, 71 was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court in southern England on Monday after a prosecution brought by the regulator. McLarry pleaded guilty to one count of fraud after attempting to change his plea to not guilty at a hearing in January. That move was blocked by judge Andrew Barnett, who told McLarry on Monday that he had “milked the pension fund of considerable funds, spent entirely for your own...

