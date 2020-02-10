Health Care Provider Closes On $126M Funding Round

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- Primary care provider Iora Health has closed on a $126 million funding round with help from a slew of venture capital and investment groups, including that of an Indian billionaire, it said Monday. Boston-based Iora Health said it would use the proceeds of its Series F funding round to continue growing its health care model, which includes regular check-ins with patients to maintain their health, and further developing its software platform. At least eight firms were involved in the latest investment led by Premji Invest, a group owned by Wipro Ltd. chairman and billionaire Azim Premji, Iora said. According to Forbes,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS