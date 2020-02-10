Investor Urges Nixing Cert. In Crypto 'Miners' Ponzi Case

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 3:41 PM EST) -- The last remaining defendant in a lawsuit over an alleged $9 million Ponzi scheme urged a Connecticut federal judge Friday to decertify a class of customers who purchased virtual currency "miners" from the companies at the heart of the claims. Stuart Fraser, a self-described minority investor in GAW Miners LLC and ZenMiner LLC, maintains that individualized inquiries will be required to ascertain each customer's damages, which he contends were largely offset by credit card chargebacks and other transactions. According to Fraser, discovery has only proven just how difficult it would be to properly assess those damages, as credit card companies and...

