Coronavirus Woes Tip Drug Co. Into Del. Ch. 11

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- Diabetes drug technology company Valeritas Holdings Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 in Delaware bankruptcy court, saying the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its Chinese factories had tipped it into default, prompting a proposed $23 million sale to a Danish drugmaker. In its Sunday court filings, Valeritas said years of losses and a one-two punch of late-year manufacturing problems and coronavirus-related production disruptions had sent it into default and left it no way to preserve the company other than a Chapter 11 sale with a stalking horse bid from Denmark-based Zealand Pharma AS. New Jersey-based Valeritas manufactures V-Go, a patchlike insulin delivery...

