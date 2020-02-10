China Reaping Sales From US Wine Tariffs, Biz Groups Say

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 1:31 PM EST) -- U.S. tariffs on European wine stemming from a World Trade Organization clash over aircraft subsidies have allowed China to flourish in the market, industry groups said Monday, urging the Trump administration to rethink its use of the levies. French wine imports were hit with a 25% tariff as part of the U.S.' larger decision to set tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European Union goods in retaliation for illegal subsidies given to Airbus. After the tariffs were imposed in October, sales of French wine to the U.S. fell by 48% over the first month, while sales to China grew by 35%, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS