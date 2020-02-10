DOE Will Float Extending LNG Export Approvals To 2050

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 3:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Energy is proposing to extend authorizations of liquefied natural gas exports to countries that lack free trade agreements with the U.S. through the end of 2050, saying a long-term export study supports stretching beyond the current standard 20-year term for authorized LNG projects. According to a proposed rule to be published Tuesday in the Federal Register, the DOE would offer the extended export timeline to both existing, approved projects and ones that are awaiting the agency's green light. For projects that start exporting LNG this year, the change amounts to 30 years becoming the default authorization term,...

