Corn Dog Owners' Relatives In Contempt For Ongoing TM Use

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- Estranged relatives of the owners of the famous Texas corn dog stand Fletcher's have been found in contempt of court after they used just a single strip of duct tape to cross out the family brand name on signage on their competing business during an ongoing trademark fight. U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan ruled Friday that mother and daughter Victoria Fletcher and Jace Christensen had violated his Jan. 17 preliminary injunction, which was effective immediately, requiring them to stop using "Fletcher's," "Fletch" or "Eat Fletch" in promotion of their corn dog business while Fletcher's Original State Fair Corny Dogs LLC's...

