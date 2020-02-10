Trump Floats DOL Funding Cut, Paid Parental Leave Plan

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 2:50 PM EST) -- The Trump administration will look to pare back the U.S. Department of Labor's budget by almost 11%, but also wants to set aside money to help launch a national paid parental leave program, according to a 2021 budget proposal unveiled Monday. The White House unveiled its budget proposal for fiscal year 2021 on Monday. Under the White House's plan, the DOL would see its discretionary funding level drop to about $11 billion in fiscal year 2021 from the $12.4 billion the agency was appropriated in fiscal year 2020, according to documents released by the Office of Management and Budget. The proposal...

