Judge Accepts EEOC Request To Close Out Pay Data Survey

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Monday declared that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's collection of compensation information from employers was complete, noting the government has received data from almost 90% of employers required to submit the information. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan granted the EEOC's request that the payroll collection period be closed, pointing out that the EEOC and the workers' advocacy groups who sued the agency told the court last week that 88.8% of eligible employers have sent in their 2017 data and 89.6% have submitted that data for 2018. The judge said that...

