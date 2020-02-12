Carlton Fields Picks Up Immigration, Labor Pro In Fla.

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- Carlton Fields has picked up an immigration, employment and compliance pro to lead an immigration-focused practice unit out of its Miami office. Federico Maciá has decades of experience in the immigration and employment space and will head up the Immigration Planning and Compliance unit of the firm's Labor & Employment group, with services geared toward companies, schools, artists and athletes, the firm said in an announcement on Monday. He joins Carlton Fields after running a sole practice for 12 years. "Carlton Fields offers a unique value proposition — the bench strength of a larger firm with the collegiality and devotion to...

