Miss. Justices To Decide AT&T's $4.5M Tax Credit Dispute

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- The Mississippi Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide a $4.5 million dispute between eight AT&T entities and the state Department of Revenue centering on how a statutory cap for investment tax credits applies to a combined group. A sign at an AT&T store in New York. The Mississippi Supreme Court agreed to decide a dispute between eight AT&T entities and the state Department of Revenue over a statutory cap on investment tax credits. (AP) In a one-page order, the justices elected to retain jurisdiction over the case rather than assigning the matter to the state Court of Appeals. The department is appealing a...

