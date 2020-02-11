Swedish Door Maker Offers EU Concessions To Buy Swiss Co.

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 2:33 PM EST) -- Door maker Assa Abloy has offered commitments to the European Union's antitrust watchdog to fix competition issues tied to its planned €502 million ($548 million) buyout of a controlling stake in Swiss manufacturer Agta Record. Stockholm-based Assa Abloy unveiled plans in March to increase its 39% stake in the other company to 93%, but the deal triggered an investigation by the European Commission, which notified the parties in January. The concerns involve economic activities including the manufacture of locks, hinges and other general-purpose machinery as well as the repair of machinery, according to the EU website, which indicates that Assa Abloy...

