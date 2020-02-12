Cole Schotz Snags Ex-Cooley Bankruptcy Atty In NY

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 2:29 PM EST) -- Cole Schotz PC has bolstered its bankruptcy practice by hiring a veteran attorney from Cooley LLP who has represented unsecured creditors in high-profile Chapter 11 cases, such as RadioShack, Claire’s and Blockbuster. Seth Van Aalten started Tuesday as a member in Cole Schotz’s New York office after spending nearly 17 years at Cooley. Van Aalten said he decided to join Cole Schotz because of the firm’s presence in Delaware and Texas, where many significant Chapter 11 proceedings take place. “I’ve spent many years working many different cases with various Cole Schotz bankruptcy and restructuring attorneys, and have always come away impressed...

