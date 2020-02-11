Goodwin Hires A UK Real Estate Investment Pro

Law360, London (February 11, 2020, 5:18 PM GMT) -- International corporate law firm Goodwin is bringing in a new property expert as a partner at its real estate investment practice. Goodwin Procter LLP said Monday it has hired Justin Cornelius, an attorney with more than 20 years’ experience in the investment management industry, to join its London office in the real estate team. Samantha Lake Coghlan, co-chair of Goodwin’s office in Britain's capital city, said Cornelius will boost the firm’s property team at a time when the real estate funds market “continues to grow in London and Europe.” “Justin’s deep fund formation and transactional experience combined with the strengths of...

