Cooley Reps Cloud Data Co. On $479M Funding Round

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- Cooley represented cloud data storage and analysis group Snowflake in a $479 million funding round co-led by a Salesforce investment unit that valued the company at $12.4 billion, the company said Monday. San Mateo, California-based Snowflake said the Series G funding round brings the total amount of money it's raised to $1.3 billion. It also said it will enter into a partnership with Salesforce.com Inc., whose Salesforce Ventures investment arm participated in the funding. The partnership and investment will help Snowflake strengthen its market position and continue growing as a cloud data platform, the company said. Snowflake said details of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS