Athletes Group Tells Senators No NCAA Antitrust Exemption

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- The head of the group behind the California law to allow college athletes to be paid for sponsorships and similar bills in other states urged Congress not to give the NCAA an antitrust exemption in reaction, arguing that some "guardrails" may be necessary so long as they don't hold back college athletes' economic freedom, during a Senate subcommittee hearing Tuesday. With several states considering laws to allow college athletes to monetize their names, images and likenesses, or NIL, and the NCAA looking at potential modifications to rules prohibiting it, a subcommittee for the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science & Transportation...

