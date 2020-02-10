Thompson Hine Snags Ex-Alston & Bird Benefits Pro In DC

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 6:16 PM EST) -- Thompson Hine has bolstered its D.C. office with the addition of a former Alston & Bird attorney who spent time as an attorney-adviser in the federal government and has experience with employee benefits and executive compensation matters. Dominic DeMatties started at Thompson Hine LLP as a partner in the firm's employee benefits and executive compensation practice group Jan. 30, after more than three years at Alston & Bird LLP. The firm announced the hire to Law360 on Monday. DeMatties said his work at Thompson Hine would include "pretty much anything related to benefits," including helping with investigations, audits and communications involving government...

