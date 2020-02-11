Boiler Co. Can’t Sink Pension Fund’s $1.1M ERISA Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- A federal judge refused to toss a suit claiming a boiler company owed $1.1 million because it stopped paying into a multiemployer pension fund, rejecting the company's argument that the fund jumped the gun by suing before arbitration over the company's withdrawal liability concluded. U.S. District Judge Carlos Murguia on Monday denied Becker Boiler Co. Inc.’s motion to dismiss an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit from the Boilermaker-Blacksmith National Pension Trust claiming that the company owes the pension fund $1.06 million for so-called withdrawal liability. While the pension fund has said that the suit was only seeking interim payment while...

