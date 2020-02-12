Dead Razor Deal Shows Need For Precise Termination Clauses

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 12:09 PM EST) -- The termination of Edgewell’s $1.37 billion acquisition of Harry’s has the latter ready to sue, and the situation illuminates how important it is for lawyers to consider every possible outcome when crafting merger agreements so that clients won’t later be tripped up by a lawsuit. Edgewell Personal Care Co., the company behind Schick razors, dropped its planned acquisition of private equity-backed shaving startup Harry’s Inc. on Monday after the Federal Trade Commission moved to block the deal because of concerns it would eliminate an important competitor in the market. Jeff Raider and Andy Katz-Mayfield, co-founders and co-CEOs of Harry’s, issued a statement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS