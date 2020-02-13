Hedge Fund Ordered To File Docs In Citadel Trader Dispute

Law360, London (February 13, 2020, 5:20 PM GMT) -- A London-based hedge fund being sued by Citadel Securities has been warned it may face court sanctions if it doesn't respond to claims it stole a secret trading algorithm. Judge John Cavanagh set GSA Capital Partners LLP and five of its senior executives a one-month deadline to submit its defense in a lawsuit filled with claims that the company accessed confidential information on a proprietary algorithm that cost Citadel Securities (Europe) Ltd. $100 million to develop. The order, which was signed off on Feb. 7, said if GSA Capital fails to comply, it “may be held to be in contempt of court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS