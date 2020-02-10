Online Sales Enough For Supplement Suit In Ill., 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 8:36 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday revived a trademark lawsuit brought by the owner of a dietary supplement company, holding a competitor could be sued in Illinois over its internet sales of a similarly packaged supplement for athletes. A three-judge panel ruled that Charles Curry, founder of a company called Get Diesel Nutrition, could pursue his infringement claims against Revolution Laboratories LLC over its use of the branded language "Diesel Test Red Series, All Natural Testosterone Booster" on similar products. "We see no unfairness in subjecting Revolution to jurisdiction in Illinois," the court said. "Revolution is not physically present in the state. Nevertheless,...

