4th Circ. Sets Immigrant Status Rule Despite 'Mockery' Dissent

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 7:11 PM EST) -- The full Fourth Circuit ruled Monday that younger immigrants don't need a U.S.-based legal guardian to obtain a special designation for juveniles fleeing abuse in their home country, but dissenting judges called the immigrant's petition a "mockery" of the immigration system. Rehearing the case en banc, a nine-judge majority found that Felipe Perez Perez, a North Carolina resident from Guatemala, is eligible to apply for a special immigrant juvenile status that would allow him to live in the U.S. permanently, even though a court had granted his brother only temporary custody over him before he turned 18. He's now 22, court...

