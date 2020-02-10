Regulator Says Man Sold $2.5M In Unregistered Securities

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' securities watchdog has claimed a Bay State man sold more than $2.5 million in unregistered securities to investors, seeking fines and disgorgement in an administrative complaint announced Monday. Ronald Leger, a licensed public accountant and insurance salesman, sold investment products known as life settlements dating back to 2010, according to Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin. According to the 30-page complaint, Leger sold millions of dollars in investments offered by Texas-based Life Partners Inc. in Massachusetts and elsewhere, reeling in hundreds of thousands in commissions. Through a company Leger founded, New England Alternative Investments Inc., he sold at least...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS