ND Tribes Can Continue Challenge To Voter ID Law

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 5:53 PM EST) -- A North Dakota federal judge refused Monday to toss a suit challenging a state law requiring proof of a residential address to vote, saying two Native American tribes had showed they suffered an injury by spending their money to help tribe members comply with the law. North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger had urged the court last summer to dismiss the suit by the Spirit Lake Tribe, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and a handful of individuals claiming the state's voter-identification law put an excessive burden on tribal members, arguing the tribes didn't have standing to sue and there was...

