Shearman Grows Texas Footprint With Dallas Debut

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 12:27 PM EST) -- Shearman & Sterling has opened a new office in Dallas anchored by five partners, with a sixth expected to start soon, as part of the firm’s play to grow its corporate transactions practice and expand its presence in Texas. The firm tapped current Shearman partners Luckey McDowell, Ian Roberts and Ryan Bray for the new location and added mergers and acquisitions partners R. Scott Cohen and Robert J. Cardone from Jones Day, the firm’s Feb. 10 announcement said. Alain Dermarkar, also of Jones Day, is expected to join the group after he leaves the firm, according to the statement. The partners...

