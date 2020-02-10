Forever 21 Receives No Bids To Challenge $81M Ch. 11 Offer

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 9:41 PM EST) -- Bankrupt fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 canceled an auction it had planned to hold Monday after it received no firm bids, a development that appears to pave the way for an $81 million sale to its landlords. In a brief document filed Monday in Delaware bankruptcy court, Forever 21 said it canceled the auction after no bids came in and will ask U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross to approve the $81 million stalking horse bid at a hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. The consortium behind that bid goes by the name of SPARC Group and consists of commercial real estate investment trusts...

