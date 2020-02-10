USPTO Facing Backlash Over Public TM Email Addresses

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 9:02 PM EST) -- Under a new rule, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will publicly display email addresses of trademark owners on its website, raising fears among attorneys that their clients will be exposed to a new digital wave of scam letters. The rule, announced Friday and effective Feb. 15, will require trademark applications to include an email address for the applicant itself in addition to the attorney address that is already required. Like the brand owner's other contact information, the email address will be available in the agency's public database. According to USPTO rulemaking filings, the new requirement is part of an effort...

