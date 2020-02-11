Copper Mine Project Threatens Rare Jaguars, Judge Says

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- Tribes and environmental groups scored another win in their fight against what would be one of the largest copper mines in North America when a federal judge on Monday rejected more evidence the U.S. Forest Service had used to approve the Arizona mine. U.S. District Judge James A. Soto determined Monday that a 2016 opinion the Forest Service had used to approve the proposed Rosemont Copper mine violated the Endangered Species Act’s protections for rare wild jaguars. The ruling follows Judge Soto’s decision to put the breaks on the open-pit mine last year, in an opinion that had targeted the agency’s...

