Davis Polk Looks To Trim Black Atty's Racial Bias Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 11:13 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP asked a New York federal court Monday to trim a racial bias and retaliation suit brought by a black ex-associate and to dismiss its partners from the suit, reiterating its rebuttal that the man was fired for poor performance. Davis Polk said that Kaloma Cardwell's claims against the management committee and individual partners should be tossed because he fails to allege discrimination, harassment or retaliation by them, and because the individual defendants are not subject to Title VII claims. "Conspicuously absent from the complaint is any allegation that any of the other individual defendants took any...

