DOJ Asks For Extra $8.2M To Hire Dozens More Antitrust Attys

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has big plans to ramp up its antitrust enforcement efforts, and it needs more attorneys and an extra $8.2 million to do it, according to the agency's 2021 budget request. The funds will go toward hiring 55 more attorneys and 32 other employees to help the Justice Department's Antitrust Division "address the increase in workload" it has seen lately. "The requested program enhancement will help meet the challenges presented by this increased activity and continue enabling the division with protecting American consumers from anticompetitive merger deals, monopolization, and domestic and international cartels that harm U.S. consumers...

