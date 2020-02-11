Bankrupt Payment Co.'s Trustee To Seek Missing Millions

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 3:39 PM EST) -- A Florida bankruptcy judge has approved a liquidation plan allowing the trustee for bankrupt freight payment services company IPS Worldwide LLC to sue its parent and ex-president over tens of millions of dollars in misused customer payments. In disclosure statements filed with the plan approved Friday by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Jennemann, trustee Alex Moglia said he has already filed a $10 million suit against IPS’ ex-president and believes he has an $85 million claim against its parent company for mishandled funds. Florida-based IPS, a freight auditing and payment business that operates in seven countries, filed for Chapter 11 on Jan....

