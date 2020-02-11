Hospira Asks Full Fed. Circ. To Settle Split On Inherency

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 4:04 PM EST) -- Hospira has asked the full Federal Circuit to decide when patents can be invalidated as inherently obvious, as part of the Pfizer unit’s fight with Fresenius Kabi over a sedative patent claim. Two Federal Circuit panels have issued diverging opinions about whether Hospira Inc.’s patent claim was obvious, creating a flaw that the en banc courts needs to fix, the drugmaker said Monday. In the instant case, the panel incorrectly relied on references that weren’t prior art, and shifted the burden of proof, Hospira said. “While couched as a narrow affirmance of the district court’s factual findings, the court’s decision actually...

