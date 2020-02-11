Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hospira Asks Full Fed. Circ. To Settle Split On Inherency

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 4:04 PM EST) -- Hospira has asked the full Federal Circuit to decide when patents can be invalidated as inherently obvious, as part of the Pfizer unit’s fight with Fresenius Kabi over a sedative patent claim.

Two Federal Circuit panels have issued diverging opinions about whether Hospira Inc.’s patent claim was obvious, creating a flaw that the en banc courts needs to fix, the drugmaker said Monday. In the instant case, the panel incorrectly relied on references that weren’t prior art, and shifted the burden of proof, Hospira said.

“While couched as a narrow affirmance of the district court’s factual findings, the court’s decision actually...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents