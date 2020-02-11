UK Supreme Court Weighs Patent Disclosure In Mice Row

Law360, London (February 11, 2020, 8:23 PM GMT) -- A British pharmaceutical company told the country’s top court in a closely watched case Tuesday that a rival’s patents for genetically modifying research mice should be invalidated because the U.S. company didn’t provide enough information about how to replicate the invention. A U.S. company’s patents for genetically modifying research mice didn’t provide enough information and should be invalidated, Kymab told the U.K. Supreme Court on Tuesday. (Getty) A lawyer for Cambridge-based Kymab Ltd. said that when American biotech giant Regeneron Pharmaceuticals applied for its patents, the techniques disclosed would have only developed a subset of the research rodents the company can now...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS