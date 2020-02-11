St. Louis County Settles Gay Cop's Bias Suit For $10M

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- A St. Louis County, Missouri, police officer who was once told to "tone down your gayness" has accepted a $10 million deal to end a suit claiming his sexuality cost him multiple promotions, four months after a jury awarded him a $19.9 million verdict. The county said in a statement on Tuesday that it reached a $10.25 million settlement to end a suit brought by police officer Keith Wildhaber in the Circuit Court of St. Louis County, Missouri, that alleged violations of the Missouri Human Rights Act. A state jury in October had awarded Wildhaber $19.9 million in damages, about $12...

