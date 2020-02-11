Finland's Sanoma Buys News Media Biz In €115M Deal

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 2:44 PM EST) -- Sanoma Corp. has agreed to buy a regional news media business from fellow Finnish media company Alma Media Corp. in a deal with an enterprise value of about €115 million ($126 million), the companies said Tuesday. The deal adds to Sanoma's portfolio a business that includes 15 Finnish newspapers, including Aamulehti and Satakunnan Kansa, according to a statement. The other 13 regional newspapers are based in Western and Central Finland. The business being acquired also includes Alma Manu Oy, which provides printing services. In total, the regional news media business of Alma Media boasted about 190,000 subscriptions as of the end...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS