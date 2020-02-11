Facebook Wants Out Of Philadelphia TV Anchor's Photo Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 6:29 PM EST) -- Facebook has asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to throw out a local television anchor’s $10 million lawsuit over advertisements for erectile dysfunction treatments and online dating that featured her picture, saying it can’t be held liable for content created by third parties. While Karen Hepp, a co-host Fox 29 News’ “Good Day Philadelphia,” claims that her image was used in violation of state law, Facebook argued in a motion to dismiss Monday that it couldn’t be held liable because it had nothing to do with the creation of the ads. “Plaintiff does not allege that Facebook created or authored the advertisement...

