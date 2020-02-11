Diagnostic Co. Investors Try To Seal $2.1M Stock-Drop Deal

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 4:01 PM EST) -- Investors in Meridian Bioscience Inc. on Monday asked an Ohio federal judge for approval of a $2.1 million settlement that resolves their claims that some of the company's medical diagnostic kits lowballed users' blood lead levels, which they claim caused the company's stock price to plunge when those details became public. Individual investor and lead plaintiff Barbara Forman's motion for final approval requested that U.S. District Judge Susan J. Dlott sign off on the terms Forman and her Levi & Korsinsky LLP attorneys negotiated with Meridian and two of its executives on behalf of the roughly 2,600 potential members of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS