Stone Prosecutors Off Case As DOJ Rips Proposed Sentence

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:27 PM EST) -- The four federal prosecutors who won the obstruction conviction of Roger Stone were off the case on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Justice overrode their sentencing recommendation of seven to nine years for the longtime Republican political operative. After the DOJ sought a lighter sentence than originally recommended in the obstruction conviction of Roger Stone, four prosecutors were off the case on Tuesday. (AP) Stone was convicted in D.C. federal court last year of lying to investigators and obstructing the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Prosecutors said during closing arguments that Stone was motivated by a desire to cover for...

