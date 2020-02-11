Latham Reps Cancer Biotech's Upsized $231M IPO

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 1:48 PM EST) -- Guided by Latham & Watkins, oncology-focused biotechnology firm Revolution Medicines announced plans Tuesday to significantly increase the size of its planned initial public offering to $231 million at midpoint, a nearly $80 million boost. Redwood City, California-based Revolution Medicines Inc.’s new price range of $16 to $17 per share and increased 14 million share offering comes about a week after the cancer drug company said it planned to raise about $150 million in an IPO, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company previously told regulators it planned to offer 10 million shares between $14 and $16 apiece....

