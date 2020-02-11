Industrial Wholesaler Settles Rival's Antitrust Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- A major industrial wholesaler told a Texas federal court it has settled claims it tried to strong-arm a smaller competitor out of the market through anti-competitive conduct. Essendant Industrial LLC, which does business as ORS Nasco, told the court Monday it resolved the dispute with competitor AgoNow LLC, which in August had accused the larger wholesaler of intimidating possible clients to hurt AgoNow's business. Both companies serve as middlemen between manufacturers and distributors of professional industrial products, buying and reselling products like construction tools, janitorial supplies and welding and safety equipment, according to court documents. In a joint motion to stay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS