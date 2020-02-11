Ad Groups Want Lawsuit Threat Cut From Wash. Privacy Bill

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:47 PM EST) -- Five top advertising trade groups are urging Washington state lawmakers to make sure proposed privacy legislation doesn’t incorporate a provision allowing consumers to bring lawsuits, arguing it would result in a "flood" of litigation that would be of little benefit to businesses or consumers. Lawmakers in the state's Senate and House of Representatives introduced companion privacy proposals last month that would give residents more access to and control over their personal information. While neither of those initial versions contained a private right of action, opting instead to hand sole enforcement authority to the state's attorney general, the House's Committee on Innovation, Technology and Economic...

