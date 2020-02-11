Accountants Say First National Bank Suit Misses Mark

Law360, Pittsburgh (February 11, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- First National Bank of Pennsylvania can't bring claims of professional malpractice and negligence against an accounting firm if their only relationship was a defense contractor that the firm audited and the bank loaned money to, the firm told a state judge Tuesday. Even though the eastern Pennsylvania-based Maillie LLP and two of its partners were responsible for the audits and financial statements that Fidelity Technologies Corp. submitted to FNB to support loans that grew to almost $18 million before Fidelity defaulted, the accountants never did any business directly with the bank that would support FNB's claims or give its lawsuit a home...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS