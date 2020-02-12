$100M Student Loan Contracting FCA Suit Gets Axed For Now

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 10:48 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge tossed a whistleblower's False Claims Act suit alleging nearly a dozen private student loan collectors defrauded the federal government of more than $100 million through a contracting scheme, finding that the allegations currently aren't specific enough, but allowed them to be amended. In a 76-page order, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on Tuesday said a lack of particularity "plagues" relator PCA Integrity Associates LLP's pleadings and that the entity failed to allege the "who, what, where and when" of the false claims that were allegedly submitted to the government. The judge also rejected PCA Integrity's argument that...

