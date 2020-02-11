Self-Driving Law Should Allow State Claims, Reps. Told

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 8:08 PM EST) -- A representative for a plaintiffs lawyers advocacy and lobbying group told lawmakers on Tuesday that any legislation on autonomous vehicles must avoid barring claims under state law so that people injured by automated driving can hold the carmaker accountable. At a congressional hearing, Daniel Hinkle of the American Association for Justice told lawmakers that federal legislation on automated vehicles must preserve state law remedies. Those injured must also be allowed to face a manufacturer in court and not be subject to forced arbitration, which he called a "one-sided, secretive and rigged system" that shields a company from public accountability. Car manufacturers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS