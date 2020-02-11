PBGC Wants More Time To Get Info On Pension Liability Rules

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 7:24 PM EST) -- The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. wants more time to collect information from employers and pension plan administrators in response to seven rules that help determine companies' liability upon leaving union pension plans, the agency said in a notice released Tuesday. The information sought includes administrators’ frameworks for deciding whether companies have fully left plans and employers’ requests for a full or partial waiver of their pension debt. PBGC is allowed to collect the information until Aug. 31, but it wants to keep collecting it for at least the next three years. Processing the information costs the agency about $762,400 each year,...

