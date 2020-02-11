Justices Urged To Abandon Design Patent Test In Ford Case

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- A trade group has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Federal Circuit ruling that upheld design patents on automotive body parts for Ford’s F-150 pickup truck, arguing that Ford's patents give the automaker an unwarranted monopoly on repair parts. In a certiorari petition Monday, the Automotive Body Parts Association urged the high court to take up its appeal of the Federal Circuit’s July decision refusing to invalidate two Ford patents covering designs for F-150 hoods and headlamps. Under the patent exhaustion doctrine, a patent owner’s sale of a product gives a buyer the right to use, which includes the...

