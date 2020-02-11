MoFo Adds 9-Year Alum of SEC Trial Practice To NY Office

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- Morrison & Foerster announced Tuesday it has hired a former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission trial attorney as a partner who will bring additional government expertise to the firm’s securities litigation, enforcement, investigations and white collar defense practices. Haimavathi Marlier, who arrives at the firm’s New York office from a senior trial counsel role within the enforcement division at the SEC’s New York regional office, spent most of the decade since the financial crisis working for the regulator. In a statement Tuesday, Joel C. Haims, co-chair of Morrison & Foerster’s global securities litigation, enforcement and white collar defense groups, said Marlier...

