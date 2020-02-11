Chinese Garlic Cos.' Duty Challenge Derailed By Faulty Docs

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- Chinese garlic producers tried to lower the anti-dumping duty rate of their products by filing faulty documents with the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Tuesday, denying the companies’ attempt to undo the agency’s denial of the submissions. The two Chinese companies — Shandong Jinxiang Zhengyang Import & Export Co. Ltd. and Jining Shunchang Import & Export Co. Ltd — tried to reduce duty rates when they filed documents with Commerce urging the agency to use different surrogate data sets in its probe. Commerce rejected those documents because they contained “untimely new factual information,” a move...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS