BakerHostetler, Bradley Arant Partners On Track For Bench

Law360, Washington (February 12, 2020, 9:29 PM EST) -- Two BigLaw partners and two other judicial nominees sailed through a perfunctory Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday with just four senators questioning President Donald Trump's picks for district courts in Texas, Florida and Alabama and the Court of Federal Claims. At the first Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing since the Senate's impeachment trial ended last week in Trump's acquittal, introductions occupied more time than questions, as the chamber returned to a fast clip of processing the president's court appointments. Barely a third of the panel's 22 members made an appearance. The sparse attendance was owed partly to scheduling, as the hearing overlapped...

