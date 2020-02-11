Crypto Contractors Can't Fuse Claims To Get Into Mass. Court

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 4:05 PM EST) -- A trio of workers cannot sue cryptocurrency company Elysian over unpaid wages in a Massachusetts federal court, a judge ruled Tuesday, finding the workers were attempting to combine two different types of jurisdiction to get the case into the Boston courtroom. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs found that she has subject matter jurisdiction over claims brought by Keith Magill, who said he is owed $200,000 worth of Elysian tokens for his work in developing the company’s social media outreach and targeting early investors for its initial coin offering. The judge would also have personal jurisdiction over claims brought by twins...

